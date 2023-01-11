“Safety Culture Excellence®” Podcast Celebrates Fifteen Years of Positive Impact to Safety Cultures Worldwide
Popular and longest-running safety podcast series celebrates 15 years with a special episode including ProAct Safety founder Terry Mathis.
Shawn Galloway pioneered the use of podcasts for safety over 15 years ago and continues to provide excellent safety material in this format.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, marks fifteen full years of distributing the weekly safety industry audio and video podcast series, “Safety Culture Excellence.” 735 episodes have aired since its inception in January 2008.
— Terry L Mathis
“We are honored to advise companies and organizations considered the best of the best in safety throughout the world,” said Shawn M. Galloway, ProAct Safety CEO. “The podcast is a tool to help organizations continually think about and understand influences on safety performance and occupational culture, so they can make changes that sustainably impact their organizations.”
Interestingly, the most listened-to episode of 2021 is podcast #717: Safe vs. Legal.
Episode 740, released on 9 January 2023, is a special 15th anniversary edition where Shawn Galloway interviews Founder and retired ProAct Safety CEO, Terry Mathis and discusses past and future trends in the safety industry.
“In today’s world, podcasts are becoming an indispensable communication tool for safety,” said Mathis. “They are a way to reach isolated workers or workers on divergent schedules as well as a way for experts to reach safety professionals. Shawn Galloway pioneered the use of podcasts for safety over 15 years ago and continues to provide excellent safety material in this format. This edition is a reflection of how this podcast began and those who have contributed content to it.”
Listen now at www.SafetyCultureExcellence.com.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn’s consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and Behavior-Based Safety. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council’s Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine’s 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine’s POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien’s list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
