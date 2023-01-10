Submit Release
Down There Urology Becomes The Premier Urology Clinic in Chicago’s Golden Coast

Fenwa Milhouse, MD - Medical Director at Down There Urology

Best Chicago Urologist

Dr. Milhouse will start seeing patients in Chicago & Deer Park in February 2023

Down There Urology is a patient-centered urology clinic with two convenient locations, one in Chicago’s Golden Coast area and the other in Deer Park.

Urology is my passion and I want to share it with the world.”
— Fenwa Milhouse, MD
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenwa Milhouse M.D. is pleased to announce the opening of Down There Urology, a unique, patient-centered urology clinic with two convenient locations, one in Chicago’s Golden Coast area and the other in Deer Park.

Dr. Milhouse is passionate about improving the health and wellness for the people of Chicago and has invested in the best technology to provide patients the newest treatment options for urology and intimate health. In addition to traditional urology care, the practice is the first urology office in the area to offer the G-spot amplification, Phallofill penile enhancement, Labiaplasty, Vaginoplasty, Shock Wave Therapy, Hormone Optimization, cosmetic botulinum toxin and cosmetic facial fillers.

Dr. Fenwa Milhouse is a board-certified, fellowship-trained urologist and specialist in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (also known as Urogynecology) and sexual medicine specialist. She trained at the University of Chicago for Urology residency and completed her fellowship in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. She is also has a certified Botulinum toxin & Dermal filler injector.

Dr. Milhouse treats all genders with a focus on the treatment of urinary incontinence, sexual dysfunction, pelvic organ prolapse, and cosmetic genital enhancement.

“Urology is my passion and I want to share it with the world, “ Dr. Milhouse said. “Beyond urology, my mission is to shed light on the importance of representation & diversity in medicine, and inspire my patients & followers to be the best versions of their authentic selves.”

Dr. Milhouse was recently appointed to the board of the Chicago Urological Society and has been featured on media outlets including CNN, The Huffington Post, Essence Magazine, Yahoo Style, and the Insider. Dr. Milhouse was also recently interviewed on the Top Docs podcast, available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and I Heart Radio. She is also very active on social media, providing regular patient education content and videos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok and Youtube. She uses social media to destigmatize pelvic floor & sexual conditions, as well as demonstrate the importance of representation in urology.

Down There Urology has two convenient locations: 1030 N Clark St Suite 310, Chicago, IL 60610 and 21660 W Field Pkwy, Deer Park, IL 60010. They are accepting new patients. To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Milhouse, visit www.downthereurology.com or call the office at 312-620-1803.

Fenwa Milhouse MD
Down There Urology
+1 312-620-1803
Yourfavoriteurologist@gmail.com
