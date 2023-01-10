LenderDock Announces Partnership with Branch Insurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., a SaaS company offering the only fully digital Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification solution, announced a new partnership with Branch Insurance. LenderDock also specializes in automating lienholder process management services.
Through the partnership, LenderDock's Base Platform will help Branch’s service and support teams eliminate time-consuming lender communications such as phone calls, emails, and paper mail. LenderDock Base includes the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services. In addition, Branch looks to implement LenderDock’s Notifi™ service, which facilitates the electronic delivery of loss payee, billing notifications, and escrow billing.
"Our partnership with Branch represents a true collaboration in "doubling down" on better ways to cut costs and streamline operational processes that are cumbersome or unnecessary. There is a shared vision of fast-tracking to an environment where technology truly adds value and supports a customer-centric strategy," said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
Branch is an insurance company that uses data and technology to make insurance easier to buy and less expensive for all. With Home, Auto, Umbrella, Renter’s, and other coverages available, Branch makes it simpler to get great coverage.
Through their instant-bind process, Branch can get most people covered in seconds while bundling home and auto insurance. Branch’s 5-star rated insurance allows for customizable coverage to fit consumers' needs while saving money.
“Branch’s mission is to lower the cost of insurance so more people can be covered, and by working with LenderDock, we can streamline verification and notification systems, saving our members time and money,” said Joe Emison, Branch Co-Founder, and CTO. “We look forward to enhancing the experiences of our customers and our support staff through this partnership.”
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
About Branch Insurance
Branch is home and auto insurance that’s simple to buy and built for savings. Through its revolutionary instant-bind capability, Branch removes all of the friction associated with getting covered, helping consumers bundle their home and auto insurance with ease. Built as a reciprocal exchange, the Branch Insurance Exchange taps into the power of community to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone. Branch is a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation committed to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, and accountability. To learn more, visit Branch.com.
