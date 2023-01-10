Leaders in Regenerative Agriculture and Premium Denim Brand Join Forces
In partnership with Citizens of Humanity and Kiss the Ground, AEA has designed a program to work with farmers to grow cotton regeneratively.
I have always believed that regenerative agriculture has an incredible capacity to regenerate more than just soil health.”MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, premium denim label Citizens of Humanity Group announced a long-term partnership with regenerative agriculture leader Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA) and regenerative advocacy group Kiss the Ground Foundation (an inspiration for the highly-acclaimed Kiss the Ground Film, available on Netflix) to work with farmers to grow cotton regeneratively. The Citizens of Humanity Group and its family of brands, Citizens of Humanity, AGOLDE, and GOLDSIGN will launch Kiss the Ground Cotton as part of their Fall 2023 Collections and beyond to supply regeneratively grown cotton that consumers can believe in.
— John Kempf, Founder of AEA
The market demand for regenerative agriculture is increasing at record levels, year over year. According to research from Polaris Market Research, the global regenerative agriculture market was valued at $7.74 billion in 2021 and is projected to be worth more than $24 billion in 2030 with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 14.4%. The same study names “lack of awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of regenerative agriculture” as being one of the limiting factors to the category's growth potential.
This partnership aims to increase awareness of the many benefits regenerative agriculture provides - for farmers, brands, consumers, and everybody in between. The initiative will leverage AEA’s leading practices, products, and services to support farmers in the program to grow regenerative cotton and reap the benefits that come from healthier soils with year-after-year improvements.
“Partnerships and projects such as these help regenerative growers sell their crops to deliver value-aligned products that consumers are looking for. We believe that in addition to working directly with farmers, it is important to increase public awareness for regeneratively grown products. The shift to regenerative is well underway and will bring more regeneratively grown materials into the supply chain and ultimately to consumers.” Eric Girdler, Chief Operating Officer of AEA
The team at AEA – the company that brings growers the popular “Regenerative Agriculture Podcast” – manufactures and distributes crop nutritional supplements and biological inoculants, along with providing science-based programs that give growers the ability to test instead of guess on their journey into regenerative agriculture. These data-driven programs and 1:1 personal support help growers and their operations become more resilient, efficient, and profitable.
“I have always believed that regenerative agriculture has an incredible capacity to regenerate more than just soil health. This approach to agriculture presents the opportunity to regenerate ecosystems, public health and rural landscapes,” said AEA Founder John Kempf. “What I appreciate most about partnering with Kiss the Ground and Citizens of Humanity is that they are not just assigning the responsibility of building healthier supply chains onto farmers. Instead, they are assuming responsibility alongside their grower partners by channeling the economic incentives of better land management into the countryside. This story is absolutely about healthier soils and healthier products for consumers, but it’s also about healthier supply chains that create capacity for better rural stewardship.”
From just one harvest season, the team at Citizens of Humanity has purchased over 1 million pounds of cotton which will be used to produce more than 700,000 products. The program is expanding to include more regenerative farmers in the United States and Turkey for the Spring 2023 planting season.
“We are excited to partner with Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground, and their cotton suppliers to continue to accelerate the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices,” said Jason Hobson, CEO of AEA. “Our team at AEA has repeatedly demonstrated that driving economic returns for farmers is the key to unlocking value-responsible growth throughout the agricultural supply chain. We have seen this in the supermarket produce aisles and look forward to bringing this reality to the racks and shelves in clothing stores.”
With a growing number of examples highlighting the damaging health effects of poor product quality, rising concerns around climate change and resource depletion, as well as the increasing economic headwinds farmers face - it’s hard to throw a stone in the business world without hearing about the need for sustainability or regenerative supply chains.
“The challenge for most companies and farmers is in implementation,” said AEA Director of Sales, Kish Johnson. “For many on both sides of this obstacle, the desire has been there, but the barriers to entry have been seemingly insurmountable. With this partnership, we are looking forward to clearing that hurdle and continuing to prove that regenerative agriculture is not only just as profitable as conventional farming but unlocks unprecedented benefits throughout the entire product supply chain.”
About Advancing Eco Agriculture
A recognized leader in regenerative agriculture since 2006, Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA) is on a mission to help growers become more resilient, efficient, and profitable.
AEA works directly with growers on the application of it’s unique line of crop nutritional supplements and biological inoculants. Informed by cutting-edge plant and soil data gathering techniques, AEA’s science-based programs empower farm operations to become more resilient, efficient, and profitable.
AEA has created real and lasting change on millions of acres with their products and data-driven services — working hand in hand with farmers in North America to produce healthier soil, stronger crops, and higher profits.
Beyond working on the ground with farmers — AEA is a leader in regenerative agriculture media and education — producing and distributing popular, highly-regarded, and impactful webinars, seminars and talks, educational content, and the “Regenerative Agriculture Podcast”, which are go-to resources for growers around the world who thirst for actionable information about regenerative agriculture.
Learn more about AEA’s regenerative programs and products and check out the Regenerative Agriculture Podcast.
Dan Schultz
Advancing Eco Agriculture
+1 952-356-2646
