Terrydale Live Launches as the First Digital Platform to Offer Live Commercial Real Estate Quotes on the Market

Backstage Access to Investment Opportunities before they hit the Market Commercial Real Estate Financing. Simplified with Terrydale Live. Terrydale Capital- Dallas, TX

Revolutionizing Commercial Real Estate Financing with Live Quotes, Lender Matching, and real-time Deal tracking: Meet Terrydale Live

Our goal with Terrydale Live is to empower investors by giving them access to our real-time market data, as well as exclusive off-market opportunities, which was previously unavailable to them.” — Gregory Gali

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrydale Live, a new commercial real estate platform, has officially launched with a unique feature that sets it apart from the competition - real-time market insights and exclusive access to off-market opportunities for accredited investors. Co-founded by Terrydale Capital's Gregory Gali, Brian Gramlich, and Amy Kinsey, this innovative platform is designed to give investors an edge by providing real-time market insights through the Live Quotes feature, easy access to Terrydale Capital's preferred lender database, and a live deal room allowing you to facilitate the entire commercial real estate financing process from quoting to closing.

The commercial real estate industry is known for being opaque, with limited access to accurate market data. With Terrydale Live, investors can access real-time Rates and Terms for a multitude of deal types and financing programs, as well as active on-market and off-market opportunities. "We are sourcing 100's of deals a week, which allows us to give our investors the most accurate and up-to-date information on the market," said Brian Gramlich, Co-Founder of Terrydale Live.

The platform also includes a lender matching feature that enables investors to enter key details and deal parameters to instantly narrow down a list of preferred lenders from the platform's growing database of over 1500 options. Deals can be submitted electronically and tracked from acceptance to closing with dedicated support to keep clients up to date and resolve issues as soon as possible. Additionally, clients can use free resources like financial document templates and calculators.

"Our goal with Terrydale Live is to empower investors by giving them access to our real-time market data, as well as active on-market and off-market opportunities from TDC, which was previously unavailable to them," said Gregory Gali, Co-Founder of Terrydale Live. "Our innovative Live Quotes feature and commercial lender look-up will change the way commercial real estate is financed, and we're thrilled to bring it to market."

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. The firm has close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing them to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 80+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 750 closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide.

For more information or to sign up for the platform, visit www.terrydalelive.com.