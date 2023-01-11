Gadot Biochemical Industries strengthens its tailor-made ingredient solutions for 2023
The growing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle is projected to favor nutraceutical market growth.
It’s not enough to just manufacture good ingredients. We need to optimally demonstrate added value for our client’s end products and applications”HAIFA BAY, HAIFA, ISRAEL, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohad Cohen, Gadot Biochemical Industries chief executive officer, has announced the company’s expanded value proposition for 2023 is to respond to the dramatically increased interest in targeted nutraceuticals, food, beverages, and sports nutrition health products for consumers worldwide.
According to Cohen, Gadot is perfectly positioned to help brands fulfill their manufacturing needs. “We lead the production of organic salts for the food and nutraceutical industry, focusing on value added ingredients most of which are then exported abroad. Our European and U.S. branches enable us to scale globally.
“We have worked diligently to hone our value proposition to ensure that our partners’ organic mineral need for R&D are met. Furthermore, Gadot provides tailor-made solutions for various product applications and has a growing portfolio of mineral solutions, such as magnesium developed specifically for gummy applications.,” adds Cohen.
Gadot now has a whole basket of minerals with expertise in applications, including food, beverages, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, baby food, pharmaceuticals, and animal nutrition. Ingredients include magnesium citrate, gluconate, phosphate and bisglycinate, zinc citrate, gluconate, and phosphate, calcium citrate and phosphate, potassium citrate, and sodium citrate.
“The wide range of mineral ingredients have been joined by unique technologies such as micronization, granulation, coatings, and compaction to optimize the fit between our products and our customer’s final applications,” notes Cohen.
Gadot’s mineral product portfolio covers a diverse range of final applications which includes for example, the need for water-soluble ingredients as well as product specific or targeted particle size distribution.
“One of the products we manufacture, zinc citrate, has become a highly consumed product over the past two years, due to its contribution to immune system health, as well as benefits for hair and nails,” Cohen comments. “We have also produced special formulations and products, such as apple cider vinegar powder, zinc and magnesium gluconate, calcium phosphate, and zinc phosphate. We continue to develop additional products including a range of bisglycinates with our newest ingredient, magnesium bisglycinate and more coming in 2023.”
According to Cohen, Gadot’s most significant change was its shift from manufacturing products with low added value to those with high added value. He explained that “a significant change in priorities is taking the world by storm, due to, in part, a lengthening life expectancy and a critical need to live better quality, happier lives.”
In line with Gadot’s high-tech perspective, the company heavily invests in research and development. “It’s not enough to just manufacture good ingredients. We need to optimally demonstrate added value for our client’s end products and applications,” Cohen explained.
To that end, Gadot heavily invests in upgrading the factory’s clean rooms, in addition to constructing new rooms, thus enhancing its overall facilities. Facility expansion serves as significant premium product development spaces, which require exceptionally high levels of consistency to be manufactured.
“Presently, there is great demand for improvements in the fields of research and regulations. We are making significant investments to ensure that we are up-to-date and supply ingredients that meet both requirements,” noted Cohen.
“At the end of the day, our commitment is to adapt our product specification to our customer’s requirements, whether it be technological or regulatory,” adds Cohen.
With broad experience in developing innovative products tailored to each customer's unique applications, Gadot Biochemical Industries has become a foremost GMP manufacturer of ingredients for the nutraceutical, food, beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical industries. Gadot has earned a worldwide reputation for producing high-quality products.
Gadot is approaching its 60th anniversary, delivering high bioavailable ingredients, including tailor-made solutions, soluble minerals, and ingredient base blends. Gadot´s portfolio includes an array of ingredients including magnesium, calcium, zinc, potassium, and sodium in different forms, such as citrates, gluconates, and bisglycinates, and continues to expand its offerings based on market demand.
