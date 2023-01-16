Kent Imaging CEO, Pierre Lemire, Awarded Medical Technology Executive of the Year 2022, Canada, by Executive Global

Kent Imaging CEO, Pierre Lemire.

Pierre Lemire is a technology commercialization expert with over 30 years of experience in the high-tech world of imaging.

The technology we are building is unique and extremely valuable. It’s changing how clinicians treat acute and chronic wounds with critical insights they have never had before.” — Pierre Lemire

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to Kent Imaging's CEO, Pierre Lemire, on winning Medical Technology Executive of the Year, Canada, from Executive Global magazine. This award is based on technological innovation and a sophisticated approach to sustaining life using technology, research and development, industry impact, and a commitment to improving the general health of the wider community under challenging circumstances.

Mr. Lemire is a technology commercialization expert with over 30 years of experience in the high-tech world of imaging. His past roles as CTO at Autodesk Inc., and co-founder of Calgary Scientific, provide key experiences that he uses to guide Kent Imaging’s corporate strategy and global vision. On a local level, he works closely with the Kent team and industry peers to heighten Calgary’s profile as a place where MedTech innovation can thrive.

SnapshotNIR is a near-infrared (NIR), reflectance-based technology that measures tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) in superficial tissue using multiple wavelengths of NIR light. Snapshot provides users with a tissue oxygenation map to support medical decision-making, for tracking and trending oxygenation, and for evaluating tissue viability in wound and surgical care. The cost-effective and easy-to-use wound imaging device is non-invasive, eliminating the need for patient contact or injected dyes while near-instantaneously capturing critical diagnostic insights at the point of care.

"The technology we are building is unique and extremely valuable. It’s changing how clinicians treat acute and chronic wounds with critical insights they have never had before." - Pierre Lemire

It is an honor to have Kent’s leader and the innovative SnapshotNIR recognized on the world stage. Kent Imaging’s mission is to help improve outcomes and reduce complications in as many patients as possible. Visit the website to learn more about how the company is changing the game in advanced tissue assessment.



About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence showing how it can help improve decision-making in wound care and speed time to healing. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.