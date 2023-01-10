Submit Release
Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Online Prices Fall for Fourth Straight Month

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. NPI helps international and domestic health and wellness companies enter and expand their distribution network in the United States.

NPI Helps Health, Wellness and Beauty Brands Expand Sales in the U.S.

This is great news for consumers because online pricing has fallen for four consecutive months.”
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers have more spending money in their wallets because online prices decreased last month by 1.6 percent from the previous year.

“This is great news for consumers because online pricing has fallen for four consecutive months,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “That is a positive trend.”

Gould said product manufacturers who are looking to expand sales or launch products in the U.S. are also welcoming the price decline news.

“We work with health, wellness, and beauty brands that want to break into the American consumer market,” he added. “They have been concerned about inflation since it leaves consumers with less money to spend.”

To help domestic and international companies achieve their goals in the U.S., Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which creates a one-stop, turnkey operation that brings all the professional services needed to sell innovative products in the U.S. under NPI control.

“Expanding sales or launching a new product can be overwhelming, especially for international companies that don’t understand the U.S. retail industry,” Gould said. “I have brought together all the services a brand needs at an affordable price.

“NPI provides sales and operational support while our sister company, InHealth Media, coordinates the marketing campaigns to build brand awareness. We develop national TV tagging campaigns, social media, and high impact-public relations campaigns to promote our clients’ products.”

For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne

