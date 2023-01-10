Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,937 in the last 365 days.

Two WVDOH Plow Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents

Page Content

Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather.

The driver sustained an injury and was transported to a local hospital.

In Wood County at 6:36 a.m., two vehicles slid into a WVDOH plow truck on I-77. The driver of the plow sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The accident occurred at mile marker 158 near Beatysville in the northbound lanes. The driver was treating the interstate for icy conditions.

The northbound lanes of I-77 in that area have been reopened since the incident.

The WVDOH wants to remind motorists of safety tips while sharing the road with plow trucks:

-          Slow down when following a snowplow.

-          Don’t follow too closely. If you can’t see the snowplow’s mirrors, the driver can’t see you.

-          If a snowplow is spreading material, keep well back. Bouncing salt or other ice control material can damage your vehicle.

-          If you have to pass a snowplow, make sure the driver can see you. If a plow is approaching from the other direction, move as far to the right as is safe.

-          In snow and ice, stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you have to drive, leave early, drive slowly, and keep your headlights on at all times.

For the latest updates and information on travel conditions throughout West Virginia, visit wv.511.org

You just read:

Two WVDOH Plow Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.