Two WVDOH Plow Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents

Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather.

The driver sustained an injury and was transported to a local hospital.

In Wood County at 6:36 a.m., two vehicles slid into a WVDOH plow truck on I-77. The driver of the plow sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The accident occurred at mile marker 158 near Beatysville in the northbound lanes. The driver was treating the interstate for icy conditions.

The northbound lanes of I-77 in that area have been reopened since the incident.

The WVDOH wants to remind motorists of safety tips while sharing the road with plow trucks:

- Slow down when following a snowplow.

- Don’t follow too closely. If you can’t see the snowplow’s mirrors, the driver can’t see you.

- If a snowplow is spreading material, keep well back. Bouncing salt or other ice control material can damage your vehicle.

- If you have to pass a snowplow, make sure the driver can see you. If a plow is approaching from the other direction, move as far to the right as is safe.

- In snow and ice, stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you have to drive, leave early, drive slowly, and keep your headlights on at all times.

