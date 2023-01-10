Indiana Legislators Look to Pass Legislation Aimed at Protecting Pet Stores who source from Puppy Mills
Both Indiana House and Senate have Bills protecting Pet Stores with only minimum standards in place for welfare
As good breeders we want standards that exceed the public's expectations, these bills lower not only expectations but welfare for canines in general. it is 2023 and we can do much better.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiana Council for Animal Welfare. Two Indiana legislators have proposed legislation that would keep municipalities from placing bans or restrictions on pet stores who sell companion animals. Indiana State Senator Blake Doriot, District 12 has proposed SB 134 and Rep Michael Aylesworth, District 11 has proposed HB 1121. Both bills are almost identical and use USDA Licensing requirements as the minimum standards for how dogs are bred/housed/socialized. The Indiana Council for Animal Welfare does not feel that these standards are enough, and research shows that the public agrees. While the Indiana Council for Animal Welfare disagrees with retail bans as evidence has shown they not only do not stop substandard breeding practices, but those practices also increase especially now that puppy mills can sell online.
— Jonathan Lawler Spokeperson ICAW
ICAW does agree that pet stores need to have buying standards in place that protect both the welfare of the animal and the confidence of the consumer. Numerous pet stores continue to source from breeding operations that have direct violations from the USDA and some even purchase from breeders who are not under any type of licensing or oversight. ICAW believes that ethical breeders can sell to pet stores and the consumer’s demand that their companion animals get the best possible treatment. Pet Choice is a vital component when deciding what pet their family needs. Unfortunately, these bills do not offer those protections and consumers may not be getting the pet they think they are getting. Both Senator Doriot and Rep Ayleswoth had a real opportunity to make meaningful changes to how pet stores acquire dogs, they have instead gone with legislation that will take the dog breeding industry back 25 years. Both bills are essentially “Puppy Mill” Protection bills.
"Instead of good breeding standards, ethical breeding standards, transparency and consumer protection, Senator Doriot’s bill will allow the bad actors in our industry to continue their deplorable practices. This legislation really is tone deaf when it comes to what consumers are demanding from the Pet Industry. What’s worse, it really is tone deaf to canine welfare in general." -Jonathan Lawler, Spokesperson for the Indiana Council for Animal Welfare
