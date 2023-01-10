Atypical Digital, A Global Digital Marketing Tech Enabled Company, acquires South Korea-based Springworks

Atypical Digital focuses on solving complex problems with its digital solutions and delivering real impact.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atypical Digital completed the acquisition of Springworks Inc., a digital technology marketing agency located in South Korea. Springworks has a proven track record of technology and digital services working with a large base of local and multinational customers in the Asian market. Springworks is a key partner of Adobe and Oracle and has prestigious clients such as Citibank, Pfizer, LG, Amore Pacific, KIA, and more.

With the acquisition of Springworks, Atypical Digital expands its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and increases its capabilities to further build a compelling value proposition as an end-to-end digital services global market leader.

Jacob Park, CEO and Co-Founder of Springworks issued the following statement about the deal…“We’re excited to join a world-class, global platform as part of Atypical Digital. We’ve always wanted the best for our clients and team and with the substantial resources and reach of Atypical Digital we can aim much higher and achieve much more together”.

“Atypical Digital is extremely happy to be able to add Springworks’ highly skilled Web Services team as well as their performance-based approach to our organization,” says Tejune Kang, CEO of Atypical Digital. He continued,” their South Korea home-base and Asian presence just adds to our growing global presence.”

About Atypical Digital

Atypical Digital is a global digital company that provides technology, marketing, business strategy, and creative direction solutions. Atypical Digital offers a full suite of services to help businesses optimize their digital marketing channels and create a superior customer experience for increased revenues and market dominance.

Their services include expert CMS implementation/customization (Adobe Experience Manager and Magnolia CMS), e-commerce (Adobe Commerce and vTex), HubSpot partner services, content strategy, conversion rate optimization (CRO), data strategy and analytics, online reputation management, paid media services, search engine optimization (SEO), and staff augmentation. Most importantly, Atypical Digital is a leader in the Customer Data Platform and Data Analytics space.

Atypical Digital is headquartered in New York and has offices in Canada, Costa Rica, UK, South Korea, Singapore, and Peru.

To learn more about Atypical Digital and its services, please visit us at https://atypicaldigital.com or call (888) 232-4337.