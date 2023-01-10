Faith-based Investing Company Beacon Wealth Consultants Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary

Beacon Wealth Consultants Rick Laymon, CFP®, AIF®, CKA® Cassandra Laymon, MBA, CFP®, CKA®, CPFA

Early proponent of Biblically Responsible Investing celebrates 25 years of serving Christian investors.

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Wealth Consultants recently celebrated their 25th anniversary as a faith-based wealth management and financial planning firm. Beacon Wealth Consultants exists to serve faithful stewards in planning wisely and investing purposefully in companies that align with and reflect their deeply held faith values.

With 25 years of experience, the firm is one of the early proponents of Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) whereby the firm seeks to avoid investing in companies that promote abortion and abortion philanthropy, pornography, addictions such as tobacco, alcohol and gambling, and companies that oppose traditional family values. Conversely, BWC seeks to invest in and profit from what they call “Shining Light” companies which, in their view, use their business to create blessing in the world that benefits the common good and promotes human flourishing.

“When I started Beacon Wealth Consultants in 1997, I had never even heard of Biblically Responsible Investing,” says Rick Laymon, CEO. “I had been in the wealth management industry for a few years and, although I had made a profession of faith as a teen, had only recently decided to become a committed Christ follower. Not long after that, I met two godly older men in our profession who both challenged me to consider the moral implications of what companies we invest in and profit from as believers. I was shocked to learn how many well-known companies are involved in the abortion industry, pornography and promoting anti-family lifestyles. That is something I had never stopped to consider. Frankly, at that point, I did not have a real understanding of stock ownership and the true purpose of business. Nor did I know much of the Bible and certainly had no comprehension of God’s ownership of all things. In many ways, I was in a fog about investing!”

Laymon adds, “Over time, our view of Biblically Responsible Investing has grown from merely seeking to avoid evil to proactively seeking out investments in exemplary companies who live out the Golden Rule in their business practices and endeavor to create blessing in the world. The more we learn about God’s Word, the more we have come to understand investing as an act of worship.”

Beacon Wealth Consultants aspires to be the premier provider nationally of biblically responsible investing solutions for families, faith-driven corporations, and institutions, achieving the highest standards of fiduciary care and biblical excellence.

To accomplish this vision the team has grown over the years to include advisors serving clients nation-wide from offices in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida, and North Carolina. Advisors use their expertise as CERTIFIED KINGDOM ADVISORS® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals to provide comprehensive financial planning to help families gain the clarity they need to plan well and make biblically wise investment choices.

Cassandra Laymon, President of Beacon Wealth Consultants, says, “We believe every Christian investor should be given the opportunity to invest in a manner that reflects their faith values. Our goal is to expand this opportunity to as many Christian investors as possible. This is part and parcel of our fiduciary duty as advisors and our unique responsibility as stewards. It is such a privilege to partner with Christian families and organizations to build their financial goals and dreams while preserving their values.”

Beacon Wealth Consultants is a comprehensive financial planning and investment management firm founded 25 years ago to help clients gain the clarity they need to plan well and make biblically wise investment choices. An experienced investment committee and administrative team serves clients and advisors from the home office in Roanoke, Virginia. The company seeks to grow significantly in coming years by adding like-minded advisors and helping them redeem their client assets. Over the years the company has also expanded their services to offer faith-based 401(k) and 403(b) plans, managing institutional assets, and providing managed BRI portfolios through outside independent advisors.

Beacon Wealth Consultants recently achieved the special honor of being named one of the Certified Best Christian Workplaces of 2022 by Best Christian Workplaces Institute. Additionally, the company’s LightPoint™ Portfolio Solutions was recognized as a winner of the 2022 Best GIPS® Policies and Procedures Contest sponsored by the Spaulding Group. These two special achievements mark a great start to the company’s 25th year!

