GAMEMASTER AND SCUTI JOIN FORCES TO REWARD GAMERS
Scuti and the producers of the ultimate gaming competition show – GameMaster – will reward audiences and power their game and shopping experiences!
GameMaster and Scuti are both for gamers and gaming fans. Every partnership we create has to be a benefit to our audience, and Scuti rewards are a great benefit!”ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti, the Gamers’ Marketplace and the world’s first gCommerce platform, has partnered with Peach Maria Productions, the creators of the upcoming series GameMaster. Hosted by Wil Wheaton, GameMaster, will engage fans with Scuti interoperable rewards that can be used to purchase digital items in games featured on the show, as well as any game connected to the Scuti platform.
— Laurie Lockliear, EP
GameMaster is the first unscripted competition show of its kind. Twelve gamers will compete in more than two dozen games across multiple genres and gaming systems. More than 50,000 streamers and social media influencers follow along, share exclusive content, and engage their followers in quests and contests. The live finale (Episode 10) promises to be a spectacular event. Not only will the season one GameMaster take home a $1M cash prize and a major contract with a top talent agency, but fans will unlock even more Scuti rewards.
Scuti’s engagement extends beyond the episodes and into daily rewards for the audience. Scuti$ rewards can be used to purchase in-game items, licensed GameMaster products, and hundreds of other products in Scuti’s gCommerce marketplace, accessible through an extensive network of participating games.
“GameMaster and Scuti are both for gamers and gaming fans,” says Laurie Lockliear, Executive Producer, “every partnership we create has to be a benefit to our audience, and Scuti rewards are a great benefit!”
As the pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, Scuti allows gamers to purchase curated products directly from their games' lobby or main menu. With every purchase, players earn up to 5% of the retail price back in the form of Scuti$ rewards. Scuti$ are interoperable across all game experiences and devices. Players can earn and spend Scuti$ across any connected experiences.
“The GameMaster team is creating the next cultural phenomenon to appeal to an enormous global gaming audience.” said Nicholas Longano, Scuti Founder & CEO, “Scuti is excited to offer audiences the world over, with Scuti$ rewards to fuel their game experience. GameMaster engages audiences with exciting content and rewards their game experiences using our interoperable system. We will carry all GameMaster licensed products, which will be available for players to purchase directly from their game lobby through the Scuti marketplace. GameMaster is creating a connected ecosystem through Streaming, influencers, and through Scuti, benefiting audiences, players, game makers, and brands alike. This is indeed a game-changer.”
To join the GameMaster and Scuti fandom network, go to GameMaster or Scuti Rewards: it's free and rewarding.
ABOUT SCUTI
Scuti is the Gamers’ Marketplace and pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. Scuti provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase any physical goods in the Scuti catalog.
Scuti was built by the creators of in-game advertising, and video game industry veterans from Blizzard, Epic, Zynga, EA and Microsoft Games Studio. Scuti is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group investment house. Fasanara Capital is a boutique alternative asset manager offering access to various inventive multi-asset capacity-constrained niche products. The fund manages approximately $3.0 billion in assets. For more information, visit: https://www.scuti.games.
