Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief (X2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000137

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2023 at approximately 12:58 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chickadee Drive, Pownal VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Stephen J. Martin

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE:17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: Stephen J. Martin

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE:17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 08th, 2023, at approximately 12:39 PM, Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a family fight / domestic that occurred at a residence located in Alta Gardens Trailer Park, Pownal VT.

Further Investigation revealed Martin (34) and a juvenile (17) both assaulted each other and had purposely, knowingly, and or caused bodily injury to each other during an altercation. The juvenile caused damage to a vehicle on the property and to the front door of the residence where the call originated.

Martin was issued a criminal citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Simple Assault and the juvenile was issued a citation for the charge of Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief (X2).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 3/06/23 at 8:15 AM

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A

LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.