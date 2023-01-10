Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief (X2)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3000137
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Krzeminski
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/08/2023 at approximately 12:58 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chickadee Drive, Pownal VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Stephen J. Martin
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE:17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Stephen J. Martin
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE:17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 08th, 2023, at approximately 12:39 PM, Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a family fight / domestic that occurred at a residence located in Alta Gardens Trailer Park, Pownal VT.
Further Investigation revealed Martin (34) and a juvenile (17) both assaulted each other and had purposely, knowingly, and or caused bodily injury to each other during an altercation. The juvenile caused damage to a vehicle on the property and to the front door of the residence where the call originated.
Martin was issued a criminal citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Simple Assault and the juvenile was issued a citation for the charge of Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief (X2).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 3/06/23 at 8:15 AM
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court
LODGED: N/A
LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.