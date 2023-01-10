Tony Roma’s Announces Plans to Open in Kimball, Tennessee in Q2 2023

Tony Roma's Logo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s®, announced that it will be opening another new Tony Roma’s location in mid- 2023. This location will be in Kimball, Tennessee built using the latest restaurant prototype. The restaurant brand has also announced plans to open in Montana by early to mid 2023 as well.

Romacorp, Inc. had impressive year of growth in 2022 during the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Tony Roma’s brand. In addition to opening in Durham, North Carolina in August of last year, the company launched Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers in Tampa, Florida, its new fast casual brand that features Tony Roma’s ribs as well as new burger options to on-the-go guests.

The new restaurant will be located at 105 Kimball Crossing in Kimball, Tennessee, directly off Interstate 24. Kimball is approximately 40 minutes from Chattanooga, and this Tony Roma’s will be the first in this growing community.

This location is owned and operated by T&J Groups Inc.

Tim Harris, CEO of T&J Groups Inc., commented, “It is such an honor to not only bring Tony Roma’s to Tennessee, but to open the first Tony Roma’s Legendary Grill prototype globally. We are enthused to join the Tony Roma’s family of franchisees and have been impressed with the incredible support that has been given to us as we march toward our opening early next year.”

“It is incredibly exciting to bring Tony Roma’s to so many new communities,” said Ramon Bourgeois, Romacorp, Inc. CEO (acting). “This location is central to so many communities in the region, and we are looking forward to sharing our new menu, exceptional service approach, and the Tony Roma’s world-famous legendary ribs by the summer!”

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.