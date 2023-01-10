COVID-19 Daily Update 1-10-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 10, 2023, there are currently 1,169 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,749 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Ohio County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 76-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Ritchie County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Fayette County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Marion County, a 58-year old female from Fayette County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 98-year old female from Mason County.

“Vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself from getting very sick, needing hospital care, or even dying from COVID-19,” said Jeffrey H. Coben, M.D., Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you’re not sure when you need a booster, I encourage you to use the COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator on our website.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (0), Berkeley (77), Boone (8), Braxton (4), Brooke (9), Cabell (62), Calhoun (0), Clay (1), Doddridge (4), Fayette (28), Gilmer (2), Grant (7), Greenbrier (24), Hampshire (12), Hancock (18), Hardy (9), Harrison (59), Jackson (23), Jefferson (40), Kanawha (106), Lewis (18), Lincoln (34), Logan (15), McDowell (15), Marion (33), Marshall (16), Mason (17), Mercer (93), Mineral (18), Mingo (16), Monongalia (49), Monroe (15), Morgan (9), Nicholas (16), Ohio (16), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (9), Preston (11), Putnam (34), Raleigh (68), Randolph (14), Ritchie (4), Roane (13), Summers (6), Taylor (12), Tucker (5), Tyler (6), Upshur (12), Wayne (18), Webster (12), Wetzel (8), Wirt (1), Wood (38), Wyoming (22). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the

WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator

, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit

vaccines.gov

,

vaccinate.wv.gov

, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19

testing locations page

to locate COVID-19 testing near you.