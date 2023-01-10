Commonwealth Commercial Partners Awarded 11 Premier Class A Property Portfolio in Innsbrook

Westerre IV Westerre III

RICHMOND, VA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., has been selected by Charlottesville, Virginia-based Seminole Trail Management, to exclusively handle the leasing services for 11 properties located in three of Richmond’s premier submarkets: Innsbrook, Glenside/Broad and Short Pump Town Center. CCP has also retained property management for the portfolio.

Featuring a variety of architectural styles, the Class A office buildings in Henrico County total approximately 726,000 square feet in the locations that are home to more than 100 tenants that range from small family offices to Fortune 500 companies. Large notable tenants include Northwestern Mutual, Scott Insurance, Patient First and Suez North America.

CCP’s leasing team for this portfolio of properties includes Russell Wyatt, Senior Vice President and Partner; Eric Hammond, First Vice President; and Eliza Izard, Senior Associate.

“This is an important assignment for us and we look forward to enhancing our partnership with Seminole Trail,” said Mark Claud, CEO of Commonwealth Commercial. “We are fortunate to have this longstanding relationship with them through our property management team and we are excited to have the opportunity for our leasing team to reposition these premier assets in the marketplace.”

Locations and addresses are listed below:

• 200 Westgate Parkway – Westgate II – 60,226 sq. ft.

• 3900 Westerre Parkway – Westerre III – 76,128 sq.ft.

• 3901 Westerre Parkway – Westerre IV – 78,120 sq.ft.

• 7130 Glen Forest Avenue – 80,323 sq.ft.

• 4121 Cox Road – Innsbrook Commons – 60,169 sq.ft.

• 4198 Cox Road – The Commonwealth Building - 44,089 sq.ft.

• 4510 Cox Road – Rowe Plaza – 72,655 sq.ft.

• 4801 Cox Road – Liberty Plaza – 80,397 sq.ft.

• 4880 Cox Road – Suez Building – 58,726 sq.ft.

• 5000 Cox Road – Technology Pointe I – 58,367 sq.ft.

• 5500 Cox Road – Technology Pointe II – 53,896 sq.ft.

“We are excited to work with the ownership and existing tenants in the portfolio to identify new opportunities and to strengthen the tenant base for these assets,” shared Eliza Izard.

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP) is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia with offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Greenville, Hampton Roads, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, San Antonio, St. Louis, and Tampa. CCP has expertise in Commercial Sales & Leasing, Property & Asset Management, Construction Management, Hospitality Management, Project Management, Land Sales, and Forestry Consulting.