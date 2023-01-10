Submit Release
Dealscribe coverage reaches 2,000 collateralized loan obligations

Dealscribe coverage of 2000 deals represents around three-quarters of outstanding US broadly syndicate and 98% of European CLOs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealscribe is pleased to announce that the number of fully analyzed collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) on its system now exceeds 2,000. This level of coverage, representing around three-quarters of outstanding US broadly syndicated CLOs and 98% of European deals, means that investors can be confident of finding deal terms rapidly for the most widely traded securities in the CLO secondary market.

The system consists of an easy-to-navigate database of answers to more than 350 standardized questions for each deal. These range from basic numerical parameters such as the amount of permitted second lien loans to complex rules around loan maturity extensions. Each answer includes links taking users directly to the relevant passages in the deals' governing documents.

All the data points are extracted and checked by a London-based team of researchers. Intuitive comparison tools mean that users can instantly compare data across the set of deals from a vintage, manager or the entire CLO universe.

Since its commercial launch in 2021, Dealscribe has brought on board many of the CLO market's biggest investors and other market participants as users, across the US, Europe and Japan. The company is backed by a group of individuals with an extensive track record in CLO investing, managing, legal services and analysis.

