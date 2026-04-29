Dealscribe hires Simon Epstein as fractional CTO

LONDON, LONDON BOROUGH OF CAMDEN, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealscribe is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Epstein as its fractional CTO. Simon will work alongside the company's product development team to deliver an ambitious programme of enhancements to Dealscribe's web-based service.Planned improvements include:• New ways for clients to compare and search terms across the thousands of documents in Dealscribe's library• Faster workflows for cataloguing and labelling deal terms, while preserving the human oversight that defines Dealscribe's research approach• Richer data presentation, with tighter integration of Dealscribe's data and analysisSimon brings more than 20 years' experience as a software developer, architect and technology leader."Simon has a clear sense of where new technologies can add real value, and equally where they can't," says Dealscribe CEO Mike Peterson. "That judgement matters as we continue to invest in the platform, including thoughtful use of AI alongside the other tools that make Dealscribe's service distinctive.""Dealscribe has built a product that the market clearly trusts, and there's significant scope to make it faster, more powerful and easier to work with," adds Epstein. "AI is part of that picture, but so are good search, clean data and the experienced research team behind it all. Getting the balance right is what makes a product like this genuinely useful."The appointment comes as Dealscribe has taken its trusted approach in CLOs and expanded it across many new asset classes, including corporate loans, corporate bonds, residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial real estate securitizations.Founded in 2020, Dealscribe provides independent analysis on legal terms of financial deals including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), CLO warehouses, corporate credit agreements, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities, allowing users to find information quickly, track market standards and compare over 350 deal terms across more than 3,000 deals.

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