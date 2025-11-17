Dealscribe enhances user experience with new AI-powered tools

LONDON, LONDON BOROUGH OF CAMDEN, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealscribe has made a significant upgrade to its technology platform with the addition of ground-breaking tools to speed users’ ability to read and understand deal documents.The new tools comprise:Simple structure: break down complex sentences into their constituent partsTranslate: instantly show selected text in Japanese and other languagesFind definition: see the definition for any defined term alongside the document, without the need to navigate to a different section.The new functions build on other recent improvements such as a powerful cross-document search tool. These tools give users ever more effective ways to find information in Dealscribe’s unrivalled library of deal documents.These powerful user tools complement the data compiled by Dealscribe’s team of 25 researchers in London and Argentina. This data, which goes through a rigorous human checking process, allows clients to see quickly how an individual deal compares to the market standard.“Investors should not rely on AI to read investment documents.” says Dealscribe chief executive Mike Peterson. “And nor do we. But we continue to embrace the best available technology and use it to save our clients time.”Individual users have the choice either to use or disable the AI-powered features of the website.Dealscribe provides independent analysis on legal terms of financial deals including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), CLO warehouses, credit agreements and asset-backed securities, allowing users to find information quickly, track market standards and compare over 350 deal terms across more than 3,000 deals.

