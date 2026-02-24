Dealscribe hires Will Brayshaw for launch of corporate credit document service

Will Brayshaw

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealscribe announces that it has hired Will Brayshaw to spearhead the commercial development of a new document analysis product focusing on corporate credit agreements. Will has a wealth of experience building valuable subscription businesses in the credit space, having previously worked in senior sales roles at Debtwire, Creditflux, CreditSights and Fitch Solutions.Joining as managing director (corporate credit), Will is working closely with Paul Tilt, Dealscribe’s head of research, to build the market’s fastest and most insightful service for analyzing key terms of leveraged loan, corporate bond and private credit documents. The corporate credit service is built on the intuitive technology platform and unique research philosophy which have made Dealscribe the leading provider of intelligence and data on CLO deal terms.“I am delighted to be working with Will again” says Dealscribe chief executive Mike Peterson. “His knowledge of the corporate credit space and ability to understand clients’ needs is unparalleled and will help us to develop a product that positively transforms the workflow of credit investors globally.”Founded in 2020, Dealscribe provides independent analysis on legal terms of financial deals including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), CLO warehouses, corporate credit agreements, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities, allowing users to find information quickly, track market standards and compare over 350 deal terms across more than 3,000 deals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.