Re: ROAD CLOSURE HARDWICK

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Rt 16 between Cedar St and School Cir in Hardwick is closed due to an incident in the area.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.