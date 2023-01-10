Re: ROAD CLOSURE HARDWICK
VT RTE 16 in Hardwick is back open.
VT Rt 16 between Cedar St and School Cir in Hardwick is closed due to an incident in the area.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
