Uniguest Appoints Former President and COO Matt Goche to CEO Position
COO, Matt Goche has been appointed CEO, replacing the outgoing Jeff Hiscox who joined Uniguest in 2016 and has since helped transform the business.
Matt has been instrumental in growing Uniguest and I’ve no doubt he will continue to be successful in his new role.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniguest, a global leader in digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, announced today important leadership changes, most notably the promotion of Matt Goche to chief executive officer from his role as chief operating officer, taking over responsibility from Jeff Hiscox following a highly successful six-year tenure.
— Jeff Hiscox, Chairman, Uniguest
Hiscox will move into the Chairman role on Uniguest’s board of directors and act as a strategic advisor to the Uniguest executive team, while Goche steps up to take responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the company and driving revenue growth.
On his departure, Hiscox commented, “This is the right time to make this change both for me personally and the company. I feel the executive leadership team is well positioned to take the company forward.
“With setting up our operations to support our organic growth, supporting the commercial teams to drive top-line revenue, and with bringing on new companies through his tireless efforts on acquisitions and integration, Matt has been instrumental in growing Uniguest and I’ve no doubt he will continue to be successful in his new role.”
Goche added, “Under Jeff’s outstanding leadership and guidance, our global business is strong and well positioned. He hands over the reins at an exciting time for the business, and I am thrilled to be leading the team forward as we enter the next phase of growth at Uniguest.
“2023 and beyond are going to be important years for our industry and for our business, and I am proud and motivated to lead an amazing group of people at Uniguest.”
Supporting Goche in his new role, Mike Rethage joins the Uniguest executive team, promoted to chief operations officer from his role as EVP of Uniguest’s Senior Living division. Heading up the R&D teams, Jeff Stonebrook is also promoted to the Uniguest executive team as chief technology officer from his previous role as EVP of software engineering.
For further information, visit www.uniguest.com or email hello@uniguest.com.
