VWO Tops G2’s Winter Reports’22 with 16 Leader Badges Across 6 Categories in A/B Testing
VWO dominates the A/B testing space winning 25 badges in G2’s Winter 2022 Report.
We're delighted to be named a leader in the G2 Winter 2022 report for the 7th consecutive time. Thank you to our customers for enabling us in our mission to build the best experimentation platform.”DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VWO, the globally-trusted experimentation platform, has won 25 badges including 16 Leader badges across 6 categories in G2’s Winter Reports. What a great start to the year for VWO!
— Paresh Mandhyan, Global Vice President of Marketing at VWO
Customers have proven that they love VWO time and again. This time it was no different as their plethora of positive reviews made VWO Testing rank #1 across multiple A/B testing categories in G2 reports:
Mid-Market Grid Report for A/B Testing
Enterprise Grid Report for A/B Testing
Small Business Grid Report for A/B Testing
Europe Regional Grid Report for A/B Testing
Asia Regional Grid Report for A/B Testing
Momentum Grid Report
The Grid Reports feature software platforms that command unparalleled customer satisfaction and a significant market share. VWO has earned a G2 score of 90 based on 206 customer reviews, the highest number of reviews garnered by any A/B testing tool this season. With these feats, VWO has left strong contenders like Optimizely, AB Tasty, and Kameleoon behind.
Customer ratings and first-hand experiences reveal that VWO is their top choice for its ease of use, ease of admin, ease of doing business with, and meeting their requirements.
To help clients scale their experimentation programs, the company updates its products with innovative features from time to time. For instance, the latest integration with Marketo will level up experimentation for all customers, given the bi-directional data flow between the two platforms.
What do customers like about VWO apart from its flawless support? The WYSIWYG editor, clean user interface, user segmentation, multiple goal tracking, and in-depth analytics are some of the many features users loved and found to have contributed to improving their conversions.
“VWO’s interface is super simple to use and the reporting is top-notch. I like that there are several ways to modify elements on a page such as making an inline edit, modifying a popup for more functionality, and even manipulating the HTML which is helpful at times. In addition to this best-in-breed tool, the customer success & support teams are wonderful to work with. They are very responsive and really helpful.” - Laura M. - A/B Testing, Personalization & Optimization Program Manager of an Enterprise.
“Testing with VWO has been the best thing that has happened. We have used other tools, but nothing comes close to VWO regarding the features offered by the platform in terms of UI/UX, responsiveness, ease of creating and moving the HTML elements dynamically, and an instrumental view into how the user interacts with the website. The feature we liked was the user interaction recording and a timeline of all user movements across both mobile and desktop views.” - Muhammad A.- Web Development Manager of a Small Business.
Know more about VWO’s G2 performance here: G2 Winter Report 2022
About VWO
VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey.
About G2
G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace where people can discover, review, and manage the software they need to reach their potential. It is helping 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
Swati Aggarwal
VWO
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube