The whole family will snap their fingers and tap their toes with the uplifting new feature film “Knights of Swing”
Experience Rolland Jacks and Emilio Palame’s inspiring “Knights of Swing” - available on Tubi, and Vimeo On Demand. Coming soon to AppleTV, and Amazon Prime.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of capturing Best Picture awards in the Paris, London, Milan, and Rome film festivals, the “joyful and exuberant“ (JW Vibe) newly released and critically acclaimed family film “Knights of Swing” will touch your heart and transport you back to an unforgettable time in American history.
The year is 1947, America is recovering from WWII, and the Civil Rights Movement is still years away. Big-band swing music is all the rage. Knights of Swing chronicles the adventures of a determined group of high school jazz musicians who recruit their reluctant science and math teacher, Mr. Miller, to help them form a “really swingin’ big band.” Things get complicated at Castle High when school administrators and community leaders object to the band's diversity. Alliances form and lines are drawn. Through a soul-searching and uplifting journey of forgiveness and unconditional love, Knights of Swing illuminates the power of music.
“Knights of Swing pushes hope, teamwork, and positivity to the extreme, which quite frankly is something we could use a lot more of these days.” (Alan Ng, Film Threat)
Produced by Rolland Jacks, Emilio Palame, and Donald Nguyen at Reel Big Studios, the Knights of Swing screenplay was written by Rolland Jacks, Emilio Palame, and David Gutel and is directed by Palame and Gutel. The unforgettable original music and lyrics by creator and executive producer Rolland Jacks will stay with you long after this inspiring film has hit its last chord.
“It was 1947 in post-war Southern California,” Rolland Jacks shares, “I was in a band called Knights of Swing and wanted to recapture some of the feelings and excitement of the era along with the beauty and musicality of big band jazz - when those bands were all the rage. The film is based loosely on my experiences, embellished with a big helping of imagination.”
Multi-hyphenate writer/director/actor/pianist/arranger/orchestrator Emilio Palame continues, "Knights Of Swing is the most important artistic endeavor in my 45-year career. Through our talented and dedicated cast and crew, our film tells a poignant and inspirational story that illustrates that no matter what, ‘You've Gotta Have a Dream!”
"Knights of Swing is, at its core, about pursuing your dreams and working hard to make them a reality. As director alongside Emilio Palame, I hope to inspire people to follow theirs,” says co-director/co-writer David Gutel.
“Knights of Swing in its entirety, is a moving portrait that shows how music can unite people, despite different cultures, backgrounds, and races. The film’s lush and lavish cinematography captivates from the get-go, emanating that warm and sunny California disposition. With its radiant and riveting energy led by a dynamic cast of actors, the film boasts awe-inspiring live music scenes that act as unforgettable highlights of the picture.” (Paul Howard, MusicMecca.org)
Surrounding lead actor Curran Barker in his feature film debut, Knights of Swing stars veteran actors Richard Neil (Prodigy, Minx, Veronica Mars), Emilio Palame (Expelled, Prodigy), Kyle DeCamp (The Most Dangerous Animal Of All), The Realm), Jeremy Staple (Motel California, In the Cut), Christopher Pollack, Greg Sadler (Disney’s Magic Family, Lincoln Motor Company), Brendan Ruiter (Into The Storm, Law & Order True Crime), Emily Goglia (Greece Live, Postmodern Jukebox), Ivana Cespedes-Jordan, Olivia Dessey, Amanda Lamberti (Jane Doe, Sons of Liberty), Randy Irwin (Shameless, Stranger Things), Jeffrey Conway (Pam & Tommy, The Longest Night), Trevor Brunsink (Big Little Lies, True Blood), Abigail McKee (Atypical), Elizabeth Burr, special guest star Gordon Goodwin (Five-time Grammy Award Winning Big Band Leader), and Kathy Christopherson (Californication, Lucifer). Behind the scenes, Darlene Koldenhoven’s fantastic vocal arrangements and production, Bob Leatherbarrow’s subtle original underscore, and Brian Lang’s cinematography shine throughout.
“Knights of Swing, watch it now and revel in its story and fall in love with its music…you will find plenty here to brighten your day…your week…your year." (Dave Franklin - The Big Take-Over)
Synopsis
Knights of Swing follows a young group of high school jazz musicians whose humble beginnings in one of the member's garage blossoms into a full Big Band. Through the lens of band director Mr. Herb Miller and the young musicians of the Knights of Swing, we learn that for them, it’s not about race, gender, or ability - it’s about the gifts of their cultures effortlessly blending through music. Their journey is truly healing and inspiring. The film also deals with many troubling personal and social issues of post-WWII America. Families, friends, and romantic relationships are stretched, but through it all, they grow because of the love they learn to share for each other through music.
