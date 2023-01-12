Astera Data Stack Emerged as a Winner in Big Innovation Awards 2023
Innovation is 'business critical' in today's society. We're thrilled to be honoring Astera Data Stack as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astera is pleased to announce that Astera Data Stack has won the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by Business Intelligence. The unified, code-free data management platform was recognized as an innovative product because of its cost and time savings impact. The platform's code-free interface saves developers time by eliminating the need to write complicated SQL scripts to create data processes.
— Maria Jimenez, COO, Business Intelligence Group.
Business Intelligence receives submissions from organizations around the world for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. The nominations are judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
"We're pleased to receive this recognition for Astera Data Stack. It's a testament to the continuous innovation our team builds into our platform." – Maha Hanfi, Marketing Manager at Astera.
Astera offers a range of capabilities, including data extraction, integration, warehousing, and API management in a unified platform. Our unified platform allows enterprises to execute end-to-end data processes without switching solutions, eliminating the expense of learning and managing multiple systems. By bringing all these capabilities into one solution, Astera simplifies data management.
About Astera
Astera is a leading provider of enterprise-grade data management solutions. It offers end-to-end, code-free data management solutions, including data extraction, integration, warehousing, electronic data exchange, and API Lifecycle management.
Trusted by leading government departments and Fortune 500 companies, including USDA, US Dept. of VA, Xerox, HP, Novartis, and Raymond James, Astera has become a one-stop solution for business-centric data management.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group recognizes true talent and superior performance in the business world. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
