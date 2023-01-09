Senate Bill 126 Printer's Number 16

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 16

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

126

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BAKER AND STEFANO, JANUARY 9, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 9, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, providing for the exclusion of

veterans' benefit payments from income for Commonwealth

programs.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:

CHAPTER 99

VETERANS' BENEFIT PAYMENT EXCLUSION

Sec.

9901. Definitions.

9902. Exclusion.

§ 9901. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Commonwealth program." A program administered by the

Commonwealth that requires, as a condition for eligibility, the

