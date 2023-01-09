Senate Bill 126 Printer's Number 16
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 16
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
126
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BAKER AND STEFANO, JANUARY 9, 2023
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 9, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, providing for the exclusion of
veterans' benefit payments from income for Commonwealth
programs.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:
CHAPTER 99
VETERANS' BENEFIT PAYMENT EXCLUSION
Sec.
9901. Definitions.
9902. Exclusion.
§ 9901. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Commonwealth program." A program administered by the
Commonwealth that requires, as a condition for eligibility, the
