Senate Bill 114 Printer's Number 18
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 18
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
114
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ARGALL, BREWSTER, STEFANO, DILLON,
BARTOLOTTA, KANE, DUSH, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, MASTRIANO,
SANTARSIERO AND L. WILLIAMS, JANUARY 9, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 9, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
further providing for firefighter and emergency service
training and establishing the Secondary Education Fire
Training Pilot Program and the Fire Training Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1550 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 1550. Firefighter and Emergency Service Training.--
(a) [Beginning with the 2003-2004 school year and each school
year thereafter, a school district] A school entity or nonpublic
school may offer firefighter and emergency service training as
credit-earning courses to students of the age of sixteen (16)
years or older, except as otherwise provided in subsection (c).
Such courses may include:
