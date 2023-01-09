Senate Bill 141 Printer's Number 17
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 17
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
141
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, COLLETT AND STEFANO, JANUARY 9, 2023
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 9, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in decorations, medals, badges and
awards, further providing for authorized decorations, medals,
badges and awards.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3701(b)(2) and (3) of Title 51 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 3701. Authorized decorations, medals, badges and awards.
* * *
(b) Method of award.--The following decorations, medals,
badges and awards will be awarded under the following
conditions:
* * *
(2) The Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal shall
be awarded by the Governor to civilians, veterans [and],
members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Pennsylvania
Guard or armed forces of the United States or their reserve
components and civilians and members of the military of a
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19