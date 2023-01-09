Senate Bill 141 Printer's Number 17

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 17

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

141

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, COLLETT AND STEFANO, JANUARY 9, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 9, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in decorations, medals, badges and

awards, further providing for authorized decorations, medals,

badges and awards.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3701(b)(2) and (3) of Title 51 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 3701. Authorized decorations, medals, badges and awards.

* * *

(b) Method of award.--The following decorations, medals,

badges and awards will be awarded under the following

conditions:

* * *

(2) The Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal shall

be awarded by the Governor to civilians, veterans [and],

members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Pennsylvania

Guard or armed forces of the United States or their reserve

components and civilians and members of the military of a

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19