Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,745 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 141 Printer's Number 17

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 17

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

141

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, COLLETT AND STEFANO, JANUARY 9, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 9, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in decorations, medals, badges and

awards, further providing for authorized decorations, medals,

badges and awards.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3701(b)(2) and (3) of Title 51 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 3701. Authorized decorations, medals, badges and awards.

* * *

(b) Method of award.--The following decorations, medals,

badges and awards will be awarded under the following

conditions:

* * *

(2) The Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal shall

be awarded by the Governor to civilians, veterans [and],

members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Pennsylvania

Guard or armed forces of the United States or their reserve

components and civilians and members of the military of a

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 141 Printer's Number 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.