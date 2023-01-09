Senate Bill 2 Printer's Number 21
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9
PRINTER'S NO. 21
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
2
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, K. WARD, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, COLEMAN,
ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, DiSANTO, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS,
HUTCHINSON, ROBINSON, DUSH, BAKER, LANGERHOLC, REGAN,
GEBHARD, VOGEL, J. WARD AND STEFANO, JANUARY 9, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 9, 2023
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for action on concurrent
orders and resolutions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 9 of Article III be amended to read:
§ 9. Action on concurrent orders and resolutions.
Every order, resolution or vote, to which the concurrence of
both Houses may be necessary, except on the questions of
adjournment, disapproval of a regulation or termination or
extension of a disaster emergency declaration as declared by an
executive order or proclamation, or portion of a disaster
emergency declaration as declared by an executive order or
proclamation, shall be presented to the Governor and before it
shall take effect be approved by him, or being disapproved,
