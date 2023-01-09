Senate Bill 2 Printer's Number 21

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRIOR PASSAGE – J.R. 2022-1

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

2

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, K. WARD, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, COLEMAN,

ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, DiSANTO, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS,

HUTCHINSON, ROBINSON, DUSH, BAKER, LANGERHOLC, REGAN,

GEBHARD, VOGEL, J. WARD AND STEFANO, JANUARY 9, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 9, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for action on concurrent

orders and resolutions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 9 of Article III be amended to read:

§ 9. Action on concurrent orders and resolutions.

Every order, resolution or vote, to which the concurrence of

both Houses may be necessary, except on the questions of

adjournment, disapproval of a regulation or termination or

extension of a disaster emergency declaration as declared by an

executive order or proclamation, or portion of a disaster

emergency declaration as declared by an executive order or

proclamation, shall be presented to the Governor and before it

shall take effect be approved by him, or being disapproved,

