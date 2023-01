Senate Bill 1 Printer's Number 22

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - J.R. 2022-1

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT,

PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, BAKER, ARGALL, BROOKS,

BROWN, COLEMAN, DiSANTO, DUSH, FARRY, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON,

LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, REGAN, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN,

STEFANO, VOGEL AND YAW, JANUARY 6, 2023

SENATOR DUSH, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, JANUARY 9, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment SEPARATE AND DISTINCT AMENDMENTS to the

Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, further

providing for ACTION ON CONCURRENT ORDERS AND RESOLUTIONS AND

FOR qualifications of electors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment SEPARATE AND DISTINCT

AMENDMENTS to the Constitution of Pennsylvania is ARE proposed

in accordance with Article XI:

That section 1 of Article VII be amended to read:

(1) THAT SECTION 9 OF ARTICLE III BE AMENDED TO READ:

§ 9. ACTION ON CONCURRENT ORDERS AND RESOLUTIONS.

EVERY ORDER, RESOLUTION OR VOTE, TO WHICH THE CONCURRENCE OF

BOTH HOUSES MAY BE NECESSARY, EXCEPT ON THE QUESTIONS OF

ADJOURNMENT, DISAPPROVAL OF A REGULATION OR TERMINATION OR

EXTENSION OF A DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION AS DECLARED BY AN

EXECUTIVE ORDER OR PROCLAMATION, OR PORTION OF A DISASTER

