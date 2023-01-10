CoreStack Publishes White Paper Highlighting the Importance of Cloud Governance in the Boardroom
The paper focuses on how confidence in the cloud can deliver the disproportionate business value boards demand
Cloud governance belongs in the boardroom, done right, cloud governance provides the confidence required to go faster and experiment more.”BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to realize the promise of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced that it has published a new white paper titled ‘Why Cloud Governance Belongs in the Boardroom,’ recognizing the impact the evolving cloud industry has on the future of enterprise strategic innovation. Aligned with McKinsey’s projections for an estimated $55 trillion cloud revenue and $3 trillion in EBITDA value by 2030, the white paper makes the case that cloud governance discussions belong in the boardroom, a move that will serve enterprises well as they trailblaze into their digital future.
— Robert Ford, VP – Enterprise Strategy, CoreStack
Unveiling the white paper, Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer, CoreStack, said: “Cloud governance is a critical component in the digital transformation journey. Today, the conversation around cloud governance happens as a result of month-end cloud bill sticker shock, or a compliance lapse resulting in a fire drill. We see governance as a customer growth enabler that allows enterprises to innovate and pioneer more. The good news is that we now have the technology required to do cloud governance well — to ‘cloud with confidence’ with groundbreaking governance tools and platforms.”
The paper seeks to give cloud governance the proper rank and mandate in the boardroom and rests on the following five tenets:
• All roads digital lead to and from the cloud
• Cloud is an organizational transformation initiative, rather than a place
• Boards need to play a more leading and engaged role in transformation
• Innovation is more than incremental improvement (or natural evolution)
• Cloud governance engenders confidence in the cloud
Cloud veteran and seasoned author of the white paper Robert Ford, VP – Enterprise Strategy, CoreStack, states: “There is no question that today all roads digital lead to and from the cloud. In the paper, I discuss why cloud governance belongs in the boardroom and suggest that, done right, cloud governance provides the confidence required to go faster and experiment more. Knowing that at all times your cloud platform is a model citizen and is fully optimized, compliant, secure, well architected, and monitored in real-time provides the confidence the board needs to think bigger and act more boldly.”
Visit corestack.io/cg to download the white paper.
