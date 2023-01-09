Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,325 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Profile: San Diego County Judge Frederick Maguire

After 22 years on the bench he can attest to the learning that comes from major changes in the justice system procedures, as well the Penal and Civil Codes. “One thing you can rest assured about when you get full time legislators, there’s going to be changes every year,” the judge mused. “Frankly, I think the challenge, not in a negative way, keeps us honest and brings out the academic side of you to keep in touch with those changes,” he explained. He encourages others in the profession to continue thinking deeply about the reasons and ramifications of the evolving system.

You just read:

Judicial Profile: San Diego County Judge Frederick Maguire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.