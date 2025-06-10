Submit Release
California sues to prevent Trump from cutting funding over transgender athletes

The suit by Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office on behalf of state education officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration was triggered by last week’s threat from President Donald Trump to withhold all federal aid to public schools in the state — more than $8 billion a year — after a transgender athete, AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley High School, won two events at the state high school track meet.

