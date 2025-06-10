Warning to grant-and-hold counsel: lead-case remittitur may be closer than it appears

We advised counsel to file something with the court before the remittitur issues in the lead case if the lead case opinion is generally unfavorable, but there’s nonetheless good reason that the adverse Court of Appeal decision in their case should not stand despite the lead-case opinion.

