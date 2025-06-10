Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,449 in the last 365 days.

Former O.C. Supervisor Andrew Do headed to prison for COVID relief bribery scheme

Andrew Do, the former Orange County supervisor who took more than $550,000 in bribes over COVID-relief money meant to buy meals for needy, elderly constituents, was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison. “I just do not believe a sentence anything less than the maximum reflects the seriousness of the crime,” said U.S. District Judge James Selna. “Public corruption brings damage far beyond the monetary loss to the county.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Former O.C. Supervisor Andrew Do headed to prison for COVID relief bribery scheme

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more