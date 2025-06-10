Former O.C. Supervisor Andrew Do headed to prison for COVID relief bribery scheme

Andrew Do, the former Orange County supervisor who took more than $550,000 in bribes over COVID-relief money meant to buy meals for needy, elderly constituents, was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison. “I just do not believe a sentence anything less than the maximum reflects the seriousness of the crime,” said U.S. District Judge James Selna. “Public corruption brings damage far beyond the monetary loss to the county.”

