New California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero treated her first argument as the state’s top judge like another day in the office — or rather, a day at the remote office. Guerrero appeared via videoconference from Sacramento, where she swore in Gov. Gavin Newsom later on Friday. Last Monday, Newsom swore in Guerrero as chief justice and Kelli Evans as an associate justice on the high court.
You just read:
Business as usual as newly constituted high court hears first case
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.