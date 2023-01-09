Submit Release
Business as usual as newly constituted high court hears first case

New California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero treated her first argument as the state’s top judge like another day in the office — or rather, a day at the remote office. Guerrero appeared via videoconference from Sacramento, where she swore in Gov. Gavin Newsom later on Friday. Last Monday, Newsom swore in Guerrero as chief justice and Kelli Evans as an associate justice on the high court.

