IBS Investment Bank Closes $5MM in First Round Investment to XpressGuards, LLC

IBS Investment Bank, today announced it completed its initial investment into South Florida multi-state security company, XpressGuards, LLC .

Our team’s support of XpressGuards will continue to provide them a distinct advantage in successfully navigating the current markets. We fully support Mr. Louissaint and his team,” — IBS Chief Investment Officer Jason Jackson

FORT LAUERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- private equity firm IBS Institutional Capital (IBS), an IBS Investment Bank sister company (IBS, N.A.), today announced it completed its initial investment into South Florida multi-state security company, XpressGuards, LLC (XpressGuards).

Through a combination of financing, the IBS investment provided XpressGuards with capital to acquire patrol cars, support new and existing contracts, and refinance its debt obligations with more favorable terms. The firm anticipates completing add-on investments by the end of the first quarter of 2023 to support XpressGuard’s technology development, national expansion, and M&A activities. “We are excited that IBS has joined our team not just as a financier but as a seasoned partner who can support us in accomplishing our long-term goals,” said Moise Louissaint, XpressGuards Founder, and Chief Executive Officer.

IBS has been noted as a corporate and real estate finance since 2011. To date, the firm has completed nearly a dozen similar investments for companies located within its South Florida locale. “Our team’s support of XpressGuards will continue to provide them a distinct advantage in successfully navigating the current markets. We fully support Mr. Louissaint and his team and are highly anticipating their continued success,” IBS Chief Investment Officer Jason Jackson told reporters.

About IBS

IBS Institutional Capital, an IBS Investment Bank sister company, is a privately held, national balance sheet lender specializing in placing direct investments into small to middle-market-sized businesses and real estate companies. For more information about IBS and its sister companies, visit www.myinstitutionalbanking.com

About XpressGuards

XpressGuards, LLC is a multi-state security services company that provides a full suite of professional services in some of the most challenging parts of the country. These services include armed and unarmed uniformed security, surveillance, executive protection, fire watch, security assessments, and investigation. For more information about XpressGuards, visit https://xpressguards.com.