Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,254 in the last 365 days.

Eagle Days successful at Smithville Lake Jan. 7-8

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake drew large crowds for the indoor raptor show and nature exhibits. Outdoors, sunny days made eagle spotting a pleasant endeavor at the Highway W boat ramp and the lake area. The event was hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Clay County Parks and Recreation Department, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

Numerous volunteers also helped as visitors at the Paradise Pointe Golf Course Clubhouse watched a presentation by Operation Wildlife with a captive eagle and other raptors. Nature exhibits were presented by Clay County Parks, Friends of Lakeside Nature Center, the Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, and Wings of Love. The Corps of Engineers said 1,285 visitors attended the indoor presentations.

An eagle viewing area was set up at the Highway W boat ramp. MDC conservation agents and Clay County parks staff helped visitors use spotting scopes. Eagles were spotted north of the boat ramp, sometimes perched in shoreline trees, at other times soaring over the lake. Smithville Lake was mostly iced over but with some open water.

Winter is a good time to watch for bald eagles near lakes, wetlands, and rivers. Large numbers of bald eagles migrate through western Missouri during winter. But the region also has some resident nesting eagles. To learn more about eagles in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZFb. For other organized Eagle Days events throughout the state, and places to view eagles, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zt6.

You just read:

Eagle Days successful at Smithville Lake Jan. 7-8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.