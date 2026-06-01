MDC modifies regulations for nonresident deer hunting for this fall and seeks public comments for future changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Conservation Commission approved proposed regulation changes at its May 29 open meeting in Washington from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) regarding nonresident deer hunting.

The approved regulation change for the upcoming 2026 deer season reduces the nonresident antlered buck bag limit from two to one. Nonresident landowners who qualify for nonresident-landowner permits will maintain an antlered buck bag limit of two.

The Commission also gave initial approval to a regulation change that would require nonresident deer hunters to purchase a Nonresident Public Land Deer Hunting Permit for $165 to be able to pursue, take, possess, and transport deer on public land in Missouri such as conservation areas and other state and federal public lands, beginning with the 2027 deer season.

MDC welcomes public comments on the Nonresident Public Land Deer Hunting Permit online July 16 through Aug. 14 at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities.

The Commission will then review information from public comments and give final consideration to the proposed regulation changes regarding a Nonresident Public Land Deer Hunting Permit at its Sept. 11 open meeting. If given final approval, the changes will become effective for the 2027 deer season.

According to MDC, nonresident participation in Missouri’s deer season has increased considerably in recent years and some resident hunters have expressed concern about how it is impacting their hunts, particularly on public land.

MDC deer-hunting data shows there were approximately 20,000 nonresident deer hunters who hunted in Missouri 20 years ago. That number was about four percent of the state’s nearly 475,000 total deer hunters. By 2025, that number had more than doubled to about 42,000 nonresident deer hunters in Missouri, accounting for about nine percent of the state’s total deer hunters.

MDC notes that nonresident hunters make valuable contributions to local economies and communities when traveling to Missouri. Many small businesses and Missouri landowners benefit from the contributions of nonresident deer hunters.

“MDC strives to provide quality hunting opportunities for resident hunters and recognizes the important contributions resident hunters and landowners make to sustaining a healthy deer herd in Missouri,” says MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “We’re thankful for the input from our resident hunters on this issue and certainly appreciate their concerns. The proposed changes to nonresident deer hunting are designed to address those concerns and help alleviate the increasing nonresident deer hunting pressure in our state.”

MDC values public input and previously asked for feedback from deer hunters about nonresident deer hunting in a 2024 survey of deer hunters and a public commenting opportunity conducted as part of the Department’s Deer Management Plan update that year.

MDC also surveyed a sample of 56,000 resident hunters and 1,800 nonresident hunters in 2025 regarding resident and nonresident hunting and collected public comments. MDC also held 10 open houses around the state in 2025 to seek public input on deer management in Missouri.

MDC asked for public comments on non-resident deer hunting during April of this year and continued the conversation through small-group meetings with members of the public around the state in May.

Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.