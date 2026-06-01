Join MDC for two Summer Solstice hikes June 20 at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs

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BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites families to two special hikes on June 20 at its Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs to celebrate the Summer Solstice on June 21 – the longest day of the year.

Join MDC naturalists the morning of June 20 from 10-11 a.m. for a “Little Acorns” hike for families with kids 3-6 years of age to explore the (almost) longest day of the year through a sensory hike. Discover the magic of the summer solstice through a short trail hike using most senses, a craft, and a story! Space is limited. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/216373.

Join MDC naturalists the early evening of June 20 from 7-8 p.m. for a hike to celebrate the (almost) longest day of the year. Participants will meet at the Wildlife Habitat Trail Head parking lot to enjoy a walk through the forest while learning about local wildlife. The route is a loop about 1.5 miles long on a gravel trail. The hike is of moderate difficulty with some slight hills and occasionally uneven terrain. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and bring water. If special accommodations are needed, please e-mail the instructor at least one week prior to the program. This hike is for participants 7 years of age or older. Space is limited. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/216372.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.