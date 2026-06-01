Busch Shooting Range hosts annual Family Fun Day open house event June 29

DEFIANCE, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids of all ages and their families to Family Fun Day at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center on Monday, June 29, from 3 - 7 p.m. This free event requires no reservations.

There’s more to the Busch Shooting Range than just shooting—participants will discover a wide range of outdoor activities available.. Family Fun Day is an open house-style event, and visitors can come and go at their convenience during the event hours.

There will be many activities for visitors of any age to enjoy. Participants can sample multiple nature and outdoor-related educational stations, a fun fishing game for the little ones, and even disc golf. Several stations will engage visitors with atlatl throwing (an ancient spear throwing tool that predates the bow and arrow), and a chance to try out archery at the Busch Archery Range. The National Wild Turkey Federation and the Missouri Smallmouth Alliance will be on hand, too.

Of course, there will also be opportunities to try out firearm sports from a BB-gun shooting trailer, to chances to shoot .22 rifles and shotguns. All firearms and ammunition will be provided by MDC and normal range use fees will be waived for this event.

Attendees won’t want to miss the free snow cones—perfect for cooling off on a summer afternoon.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

In addition to hosting special events, the Busch Shooting Range offers year-round facilities including rifle and pistol lanes up to 100 yards, trap and skeet fields, a static archery range, and shotgun patterning boards. Regular use fees are $5 per hour and include paper targets and safety gear if needed. The Outdoor Education Center also offers regular classes in shooting sports, hunting, and outdoor skills.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.