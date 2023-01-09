St. Albans Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A207342
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 22nd 2022 at 1119 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Georgia
ACUSED: Daniel Reynolds
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 22nd 2022 at 1119 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault which occurred in a disabled vehicle parked along Route 7 in the town of Georgia. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Daniel Reynolds assaulted a family member while in the vehicle in question.
On January 9th 2023 at 1119 hours, Reynolds was taken into custody for aforementioned charge without incident. Ultimately, Reynolds was ordered to be held without bail at the Norwest Correctional Center for the aforementioned charge and an additional Violation of Probation filed by the St. Albans Probation and Parole Office.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: January 9th 2023 at 1300 Hours
BAIL: Held Without
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: Attached