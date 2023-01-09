St. Albans Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A207342

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 22nd 2022 at 1119 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Georgia

ACUSED: Daniel Reynolds

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 22nd 2022 at 1119 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault which occurred in a disabled vehicle parked along Route 7 in the town of Georgia. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Daniel Reynolds assaulted a family member while in the vehicle in question.

On January 9th 2023 at 1119 hours, Reynolds was taken into custody for aforementioned charge without incident. Ultimately, Reynolds was ordered to be held without bail at the Norwest Correctional Center for the aforementioned charge and an additional Violation of Probation filed by the St. Albans Probation and Parole Office.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: January 9th 2023 at 1300 Hours

BAIL: Held Without

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: Attached