Dr. Joseph Moussa of Montclair Dental Spa Named NJ Top Dentist For 2023

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Joseph Moussa, DDS, FICOI of Montclair Dental Spa for 2023.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Moussa, DDS, FICOI of Montclair Dental Spa has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for 2023. This Montclair, New Jersey dentist has been changing people’s lives with his gum rejuvenation, implant dentistry and full reconstruction of smiles for over 30 years.

Clear communication is important for Dr. Moussa as he strives to tailor a unique and comforting experience for all of his patients. In fact, he speaks English and Arabic fluently which helps to accommodate all of his patients’ needs.

Dr. Moussa’s long list of dental services includes dental implants, orthodontics and braces, Invisalign®, porcelain veneers, and crowns. At Montclair Dental Spa, services include minimally invasive laser surgery, the highly successful LANAP protocol for treating gum disease, and CEREC same-day crowns.

Dr. Moussa combines his passion for innovative improvements in dental technology and techniques, with sincere compassion and genuine respect for his patients.

At Montclair Dental Spa in Montclair, New Jersey, you can rely on Dr. Joseph Moussa and his team to combine cutting-edge dental techniques with a patient-centered approach. Their expert care will restore and enhance the natural beauty of your smile.

