HANYS Marketplace partners with Censinet to transform cyber risk management and protect patient safety and care delivery
Censinet RiskOps delivers total automation for third-party risk management to strengthen cybersecurity and protect patient care from lethal cyber threats
We are excited to partner with Censinet and offer its solution to our member organizations as providers continue to be targeted by malicious cyberattacks.”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HANYS Marketplace® today announced its partnership with Censinet®. This partnership will bring Censinet RiskOps to HANYS member organizations to transform cyber risk management with a fully automated solution for third-party and enterprise risk management.
With ransomware now a direct threat to patient care, providers are scrambling to find affordable, efficient and effective cybersecurity solutions.
Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps is the first and only cloud-based, highly-secure risk exchange for managing cybersecurity. It enables healthcare organizations to collaboratively share and manage cyber risk data to significantly reduce third-party and enterprise risk and protect patient safety from malicious cyber threats.
“As many health systems have learned the hard way, cyber risk is patient risk,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and founder, Censinet. “With ransomware now a direct threat to patient safety, the time to transform cybersecurity is now. Censinet’s unique, highly-secure risk exchange enables all healthcare industry participants to efficiently and effectively strengthen cybersecurity to protect patient care from sophisticated cyber threats.”
Censinet RiskOps delivers total automation and actionable insights across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows, processes and operations. With a Digital Risk Catalog of over 34,000 vendors and products, automated corrective action plans, real-time portfolio management and board-ready reporting, healthcare organizations can continuously manage and mitigate third-party risk from vendors and products across the entire contract lifecycle, from procurement to renewal and retirement.
Censinet’s automated workflows reduce risk assessment completion times down to less than 10 days, with reassessment times reduced down to less than a few hours ─ the industry’s fastest solution.
“We are excited to partner with Censinet and offer its solution to our member organizations as providers continue to be targeted by malicious cyberattacks,” said Al Campanella, executive vice president, HANYS Marketplace. “Censinet offers an affordable, effective solution for third-party risk management that brings together providers, payers and vendors to manage and mitigate the cyber risks that threaten care delivery every day across our membership.”
Censinet offers self-assessment and automated action plans for National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF) to improve cybersecurity program maturity and offers “freemium” support for the HHS Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices to improve cyber hygiene. Censinet recently conducted a landmark initiative, The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, co-sponsored by the American Hospital Association and KLAS Research, to establish robust peer benchmarks across NIST CSF and HICP, key cybersecurity performance indicators.
About HANYS Marketplace
HANYS Marketplace, a for-profit subsidiary of the Healthcare Association of New York State, connects healthcare organizations across the care continuum with trusted, best-in-class products and services to help achieve efficiencies, cost savings and delivery transformation. Uniquely tuned in to the issues that keep healthcare leaders up at night, HANYS Marketplace is constantly evolving to offer best-in-class solutions that meet the most pressing needs of healthcare providers today. To learn more, visit hanysmarketplace.com.
About Censinet
Censinet, based in Boston, Massachusetts, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps delivers total automation across all-third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
