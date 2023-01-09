CES: Free2move is defining the future of mobility
With proven success and streamlined mobility solutions across the U.S. and Europe, Free2move is supporting the transition towards EVs, while expanding their marketplace and offering a glimpse into the future of urban mobility
Free2move, the mobility leader empowering customers with streamlined vehicle access solutions, is confirming their industry leading position while defining solutions that will shape the future of mobility. Its complete ecosystem offers people living in urban centers and outside the city with freedom and flexibility through a wide array of transportation options available through their single app. Free2move, the mobility service brand of Stellantis, is a one-stop-shop, a 360-degree multimodal platform that seamlessly adapts to private and professional consumers’ needs. This agile, scalable and modular solution already provides rent, carsharing and subscription services by minutes, by the day, by the week or by the month, through a powerful marketplace and established mobility hubs, and is ready to integrate future mobility services from micro mobility to autonomous transportation.
Transition to EVs… bring on the Fiat 500e!
Free2move, as part of Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plans, is supporting the transition toward electrification. The group is committed to meeting their shared objective of becoming carbon net-zero by 2038. At CES, Free2move will be showcasing the Fiat 500e, an iconic object of urban mobility, as a testament to the affordable, sustainable, fashionable, and functional future of Free2move mobility. The group envisions this as the new flagship offering for Free2move free floating and subscription car services across the U.S. and Europe, as part of their mission to make EVs more accessible. For the B2B customers, Free2move is equally as dedicated to their VaaS (Vehicle as a Service) model: from fleet purchase to management.
Reinforced presence in Europe, Expansion plans in the U.S.
While Free2move is bringing an innovative new service across the U.S., the group is already well established in Europe. The recent acquisition of SHARE NOW, the European leader of free-floating carsharing, has catapulted the group to the industry leader position. In the rental market, Free2move already has more than 450,000 rental cars available in Europe. This wave of growth across Europe proves that demand for new vehicle access options is high, and Free2move is dedicated to create innovative services for this strategic market with plans to open 200 more Mobility Hubs around the world by 2030.
Today, in the U.S., Free2move offers car-sharing and subscription services via their Mobility Hubs in Washington D.C., Denver, Portland and Columbus, and its subscription program in Austin, Los Angeles and San Diego. In early 2023, Free2move will open additional Mobility Hubs in Dallas and Pasadena. By the end of 2023, Free2move plans to become the ultimate American mobility reference, with new dealership programs that offer these businesses a variety of revenue streams thanks to Free2move carsharing, rent, and subscription services. Each dealership that signs on gets the added benefit of Free2move fleet management tools and dedicated support from the Free2move team. And dealership programs will be offered at two levels:
Free2move Mobility Corner: the first step for dealers to enter the Free2move business with the ability to put their vehicles into rent and car subscription services.
Free2move Mobility Operator: the next level for dealership services, and in addition to rental options and also program includes special access to Stellantis vehicles and increased online visibility.
Free2move expects to rapidly roll out these programs across the U.S. adding five cities to the mix by the end of this year. 2023 targets including 38 new Free2move Mobility Operators and 30 new Free2move Mobility Corners, adding an additional 3,000 cars to the service. Initial cities targeted include Denver, Portland, Columbus, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Detroit, Dallas, Miami, Chicago and Tampa.
Defining the Future of Mobility
Having secured their place as a leader in mobility, Free2move is now defining the future of the industry, combining achievements in transportation with advanced technology for an optimized customer experience. People in urban environments are no longer using a sole mode of transportation. They combine subways with carshares, perhaps own a small vehicle for everyday use and rent larger SUVs for road trips and weekend getaways. In line with these new market demands, Free2move will continue to increase their offering and modes of transportation via their single app, for a customer experience designed to take anyone anywhere, quickly and easily for the true freedom ease of travel provides.
Free2move envisions a near future where their Free2move Smart Assistant will determine the most efficient path from A to B, taking into account traffic, transportation availability, and a wide portfolio of mobility options. E-bikes, autonomous shuttles, private cars, and other innovative vehicles including urban air mobility, with eVTOLS (electric vertical take-off and landing) assessed, planned out, and navigated for the trip. Free2move will be 360° multimodal, the user will be able to describes his need to the F2M smart assistant, that will propose him several options based on cost and time and depending on his needs and traffic context during the day.
Moving a customer is a great responsibility, and Free2move is positioned to empower customers with new technology to embrace new mobility options and meet every evolving customer demand.
About Free2move
Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers and parking spaces via the application. Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces.
