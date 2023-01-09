Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,077 in the last 365 days.

PHOTO RELEASE: MDA and DNR Tour Wicomico County Sites 

Cabinet Secretaries Visit Key Industries and Honor Their Contributions

Annapolis, MD (January 9, 2023)- Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Joe Bartenfelder and Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, along with key staff from both agencies, visited several Wicomico County locations to learn about ongoing restoration projects, and recognize retail businesses in agriculture and forestry. Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano also joined the tour to provide Wicomico County’s perspective on the importance of these businesses. 

The December 28, 2022 tour kicked-off at the Barren Creek Road washout site where local residents and business owners, David and Lynette Kenney, spoke about the community’s desire to see the roadway repaired following a 2016 storm that destroyed the road and dam.

 

The second stop was at Long Life Treated Wood in Hebron where Patrick O’Malley discussed the process of treating wood and how Maryland is an important part of the national forest industry. 

 

The delegation then traveled to Salisbury to visit the MDA Mosquito Control Facility and the Animal Health Lab. Speakers at both locations provided a comprehensive look at the work MDA is doing in Wicomico County and beyond. 

Finally the group ended their day at Evolution Craft Brewing Company for a tour of the brewery operation, and how local Maryland products are utilized in both their beer and their menu. 

“Each county of Maryland has something unique and special to offer,” said MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Wicomico County’s vital contributions in both ag and natural resources are demonstrated daily through businesses like these.” 

“These visits are great examples of DNR and MDA  working together to promote conservation, economic development, and environmental health,” said DNR Secretary Riccio. “They are also a great opportunity to meet with local business owners and elected officials to solve pressing issues.”

###

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

PHOTO RELEASE: MDA and DNR Tour Wicomico County Sites 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.