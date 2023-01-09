Blocktrade Exchange: The Decentralized Centralized Exchange in Europe Crossed 5000 Class B Shareholders

Blocktrade Exchange is a platform to buy and sell crypto with zero trading fees.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blocktrade, the most decentralized centralized crypto exchange in Europe, has established itself as the best place for cryptocurrency trading and exchange. With a wide range of cryptocurrencies available and new coins and tokens being added regularly, Blocktrade offers users the opportunity to buy their favorite cryptocurrencies without any trading fees.

Founded in 2017, Blocktrade has quickly established itself as one of the top players in the cryptocurrency space. The company's advanced platform allows users to buy, sell, and trade a wide range of digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. With zero fees, fast transaction speeds, the option of numerous secured payment gateways, and a user-friendly interface, it's no wonder that Blocktrade has become a favorite among cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.

Blocktrade's unique position in terms of security and regulation sets it apart from other exchanges. The platform is fully transparent, with more than 5,000 class-B shareholders, and is regulated to EU standards. It is registered as a VASP with Estonian, Italian, and Slovenian regulators and is fully compliant with AML 5 guidelines, which are designed to prevent money laundering and the financing of illegal activities. This level of regulation and compliance is critical for any exchange, as it helps to ensure that users can trust that their funds are safe and secure when using the platform. This is more critical now than ever, given the recent regulatory issues with other crypto exchanges, where it has become clear that without proper regulation, users are at risk of losing their money. It is evident that no individual should hold such power that they can cause significant harm. With over 5,000 class-B shareholders, it is impossible for underhanded decisions to be made through back doors in Blocktrade as opposed to most of the other available cryptocurrency exchanges.

Private investors from 33 countries participated in Blocktrade's recent $25.8 million Series A round, demonstrating the platform's growing popularity and support.

Investing in cryptocurrency has never been easier with Blocktrade. Users can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies using their credit or debit card with just a few clicks. They also have the option to deposit and withdraw in cryptocurrencies. Blocktrade's accessible platform allows users to manage their cryptos on the go or from the comfort of their own homes.

In addition to its extensive range of features, Blocktrade integrates state-of-the-art technology to create the most modern trading environment possible. With a strong focus on compliance and security, Blocktrade is committed to providing its users with the safest trading experience possible.

If anyone is looking for the best exchange platform, look no further than Blocktrade. With full regulation from EU standards, compliance with AML 5 guidelines, and a user-friendly platform, it's the go-to choice for anyone looking to buy and sell their cryptocurrency holdings.

To see why Blocktrade is the premier choice for so many cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide, visit https://blocktrade.com. In addition, if anyone wants to calculate the value of their cryptocurrency in the world’s popular fiats such as USD or EURO, they can use their cryptocurrency calculator. Moreover, a user can increase their knowledge and learn more about cryptocurrencies and their investments with Blocktrade’s learn cryptocurrency articles.

About Blocktrade

Blocktrade is a leading exchange platform founded in 2017. Their vision is to open the doors to crypto and alternative assets for everyone. Therefore, since its inception, the company has become a go-to choice for buying, selling, and digital trading assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.