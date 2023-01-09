Six Will Graduate from Butler County Problem-Solving Court

MEDIA ADVISORY: Problem-Solving Court Graduation and Celebration

WHAT: The 5th Judicial District Problem-Solving Court in Butler County will be holding a graduation ceremony and Celebration.

WHO: Honorable Tina Marroquin will preside over the graduation.

WHEN: January 17, 2023, 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Butler County Courthouse, District Courtroom, 451 N. 5th Street, David City, NE 68632

WHY: For Problem-Solving Court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability.

Problem-Solving Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related individuals, utilizing a specialized team process within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court's goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

HOW: For additional information, please contact:

Morgan Campbell, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 362-6540

Email: morgan.campbell@nebraska.gov

Court media credentials preferred.

This is an Adult Court graduation. For more information, visit the Problem-Solving Court webpage: https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/courts/problem-solving-courts.