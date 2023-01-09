Submit Release
Entrepreneurial StudioJan17

StartJanuary 17, 2023 MSTAll day eventEndFebruary 21, 2023 MSTAll day event

The Entrepreneurial Studio is your Business 101 Education. This series is for individuals who are new to business (2-years or less) or looking to flesh out a business idea. You will come away with a business plan, pitch, firm resolve in your long-term strategy, guidance on entity types/legal framework, and a more fine-tuned branding/marketing plan.

This online course covers the six pillars of a business plan, with each week designed to deep dive into a different topic.

Week One – Business basics
Week Two – Market Research
Week Three – Business Formation & Legal Structures
Week Four – Marketing & Branding
Week Five – Money, Money, Money
Week Six – Next Steps for Your Business

Each online class takes place on the same day at the same time for six consecutive weeks. We will facilitate peer-to-peer discussions virtually, all designed to help improve your business process, understanding of business concepts, develop a business plan, overcome challenges, and set a solid foundation for growth and sustainability.

Learn more here.

