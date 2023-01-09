Entrepreneurial StudioJan17

The Entrepreneurial Studio is your Business 101 Education. This series is for individuals who are new to business (2-years or less) or looking to flesh out a business idea. You will come away with a business plan, pitch, firm resolve in your long-term strategy, guidance on entity types/legal framework, and a more fine-tuned branding/marketing plan.

This online course covers the six pillars of a business plan, with each week designed to deep dive into a different topic.

Week One – Business basics

Week Two – Market Research

Week Three – Business Formation & Legal Structures

Week Four – Marketing & Branding

Week Five – Money, Money, Money

Week Six – Next Steps for Your Business

Each online class takes place on the same day at the same time for six consecutive weeks. We will facilitate peer-to-peer discussions virtually, all designed to help improve your business process, understanding of business concepts, develop a business plan, overcome challenges, and set a solid foundation for growth and sustainability.

Learn more here.